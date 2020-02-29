GPS Tracker Leads Des Moines Police to Bank Robbery Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A GPS tracker led Des Moines police to a man they say robbed a bank at gunpoint on Friday.

Abraham Fagory, 25, is charged with first-degree robbery.

Police say Fagory walked into the Iowa State Bank on Hubbell Avenue at 4:33 p.m. Friday and pointed a gun at the teller. He demanded money and took off, but police say the money he stole was equipped with a GPS tracker.

Police arrested Fagory at an apartment building at 3608 E. Douglas Avenue just 22 minutes later.

Fagory is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Photo: Des Moines Police Department

Photo: Des Moines Police Department

Photo: Des Moines Police Department

Photo: Des Moines Police Department