Grant Relief on the Way for Some Iowa Small Businesses

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — For many Marshalltown businesses, the pandemic came at a time when the community was just getting back on its feet from a tornado in July of 2018.

“We are still feeling the impacts of the tornado and I felt we were just starting to get our feet underneath us, especially the downtown, which was hit the hardest,” said Aaron Buzbee, who owns Zeno’s Pizza in Marshalltown.

Zeno’s is a 200-plus seat restaurant that withstood the tornado and now will be able to use a small business relief grant for $25,000 from Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority to help stand strong against COVID-19 shutdowns.

“We just kind of crossed our fingers and prayed that we were one of the chosen ones,” Buzbee said. “It was relief right out of the gates to get some breathing room,” he added.

Around 14,000 businesses applied for help that ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 for small businesses that were among the first to shut down in Iowa and could demonstrate projected revenue losses of 75% or more due to the public health emergency. “With a restaurant this size, we still have expenses that reflect those costs,” said Buzbee.

The program was originally giving out a total of $4 million, but thanks to an overwhelming response, Reynolds extended the total to $24 million, making way for businesses like 515 Brewing in Clive, which was awarded $20,000. “It helps us keep our employees paid through the shutdown and helps us keep our operating expenses covered and our normal day-to-day bills,” said Ryan Rost, owner of 515 Brewing.

Business for the brewery was about to begin to boom until the pandemic came. Rost said, “This is typically our busiest time of the year. We are right on the bike trail and a big component of our business is our taproom sales.”

A majority of applications did not make the cut for relief, but for those that did, they are grateful that thinking small is making a large impact. “There’s a lot of talk about how small businesses are the backbone of the community or a state and it’s really reassuring they are putting their money where their mouth is and they truly believe it,” said Buzbee.

The businesses have not received the money at this time. Applicants that were not awarded a grant will be considered for potential funding rounds in the future.