Greenfield Files Paperwork to Run for U.S. Senate Seat

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa Democrat is officially taking on Sen. Joni Ernst for her seat in Washington D.C.

Theresa Greenfield joined supporters and local union members at the Iowa Statehouse Wednesday morning, where she officially filed to be on the ballot for the 2020 Senate race.

Greenfield announced her candidacy last May.

In 2018, Greenfield unsuccessfully attempted to make it onto the Third District Democratic congressional ballot after her campaign manager admitted to falsifying signatures on her candidate petition.

Getting signatures wasn’t a problem this year, the campaign says they had more than 20,000 people sign the petition.