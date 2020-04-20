Grimes Woman’s Weekend Death Being Investigated

GRIMES, Iowa – Authorities are investigating the death of a Grimes woman, after being called to a home Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medical personnel from the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department were called to a home in the 1400 block of NE Mockingbird Lane on a report of a deceased person.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 35-year-old female inside the home. The woman’s fiancé was also at home.

Officials have not released the name of the woman in order complete notifications to family members.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting on the case and investigators are interviewing potential witnesses.

As of Monday morning, Lt. Jeff Rullman with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said there wasn’t any new information that can be released.