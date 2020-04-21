Group of Entrepreneurs Band Together to Support Local Businesses and Help Families in Need

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of local entrepreneurs has found a way to not only support small businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, but also families in need.

Iowa Together founders are asking the community to donate to the Iowa Together GoFundMe page. The organization will buy gift cards from local businesses with those donations and then organizers will distribute those gift cards for meals, consumer goods, and essential services to Iowa families in need.

One Co-Founder, Nicole Torstenson, said as a small business owner, she knows that the threat this pandemic poses to Iowa’s local economy if community members who are capable, don’t get more involved.

“You have two parents that are maybe working in a small business and then boom this hits and you’re in a whole different environment,” Torstenson said. “And if there aren’t people to help you or people that care enough to try to reach out, you could get into a really dire situation really fast.”

This initiative began three weeks ago and since then, they’ve been able to raise over $10,000, get more than 30 local businesses involved, and provided help for more than 50 families.

Torstenson said she hopes Iowans continue to prioritize shopping locally, once pandemic is over.

“The people that live in your neighborhood, your friends and family are also small business owners or might be employed by small businesses,” Torstenson said. “So the fact that you’re supporting those small businesses, you’re supporting your friends and family, and your community members. It’s a win-win, whether you’re in a pandemic or not.”

To learn more about donating or getting involved in the program, visit the Iowa Together website.