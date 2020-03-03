Guilty Plea and Prison Sentence for Man Who Beat Rabbit to Death at ARL

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Carroll man officials say beat a rabbit to death with a stick at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa back in December has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison in the case.

According to online court records, 64-year-old Bobby Carothers pleaded guilty on Feb. 13th to one count of animal torture. He was sentenced to up to two years in prison.

Carothers was arrested in December of 2019 after officials say he beat the rabbit, Petunia, to death at the Main ARL location at 5424 NE 22nd Street in Des Moines.

A criminal complaint in the case says Carothers admitted to killing the rabbit with a stick and told an ARL staff member, “I am having rabbit stew tonight,” before he left the ARL.

Carothers must also pay court fees, fines, and restitution in the case.