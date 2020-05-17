Hair Salons Reopen With Strict Guidelines

ANKENY, Iowa — Many people have waited to get their hair cut or colored while salons were closed for almost two months. On Friday, salons were allowed to reopen with some strict guidelines.

“With each person that enters the building, employees and guests … we take temperatures. You meet them at the door, hand sanitizer. We ask any guests that are ill or have been exposed not even to come here,” Adara Salon owner Kirsten Gannon said.

Even though taking temperatures is not required by the government, the owner of Adara Salon in Ankeny says it is for extra protection.

Every salon is required to only allow 50% of its normal capacity, it must operate by appointment only, increase sanitation and keep each customer six feet apart at all times. One way to help do this is with an app that allows customers to check in and meet their stylist at the door as well as check out and pay for their appointment. One customer said these added protections help her feel safe when at the hair salon.

“They were so detailed in their emails and on their website about what was going to happen, giving us the option of having our stylist wear a mask if needed, so I think it put everyone at ease,” West Des Moines resident Rachel Risbeck said.

The same rules and regulations apply at barbershops as well as salons.