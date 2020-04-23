Healthcare Worker Struggles To Get COVID-19 Test Prior to TestIowa

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – Hundreds of Iowans qualify for Governor Kim Reynolds TestIowa Initiative to receive a COVID-19 test, but one healthcare worker said it hasn’t been a smooth experience.

Healthcare worker Gaelle Churchill said she started having symptoms on April 9th and went to a testing center for help.

“The first thing they do at the testing center is they check you for flu. If you’re positive for the flu they don’t check you for COVID. So, I came back positive for flu A and flu B and they basically went off you go,” Churchill said.

Chuchill’s family also had flu-like symptoms so they were all treated. She said her symptoms did not go away and was denied additional testing.

“I called and asked for testing again. I was like I feel worse I’m not improving, and they said no. The reason was is because CDC guidelines apparently state that the flu trumps COVID so if you have flu you will not be considered for anything past that no matter how sick you get,” Churchill said.

After a week Churchill started having breathing problems and went to the emergency room.

“They sat there and went we can’t test you because the Iowa Department of Public Health says we can only test toxic people. And now I didn’t know what that meant,” Churchill said.

Churchill was prescribed an inhaler, steroids and antibiotics to help with her breathing. On Tuesday she decided to apply for TestIowa and see if she could qualify for a test this way.

“All the symptoms that I have they listed 14 and I have 8 of them,” Churchill said.

Churchill was approved and is now waiting to make an appointment to schedule a time to go take the test.

Churchill has not been to work in at least two weeks.

“She basically said that I can’t go back to work until I am 100 percent. No way that they will give me clearance,” Churchill said.

Over 80,000 Iowans have taken the online assessment within the first day of launching TestIowa. The first testing site will open Saturday in the north parking lot of the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines.