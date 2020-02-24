Hearing on Jason Carter’s Motion to Throw Out Civil Verdict in Mother’s Wrongful Death Case

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A hearing is being held Monday morning in the case of a Marion County man acquitted of his mother’s murder but found civilly liable for her death.

Jason Carter is asking a judge to throw out the wrongful death verdict against him after a jury acquitted him of first-degree murder.

Jason’s father Bill, along with Jason’s siblings, filed the lawsuit in 2016 after no criminal charges were filed in the death of Shirley Carter. She was found shot to death insider her Lacona home back in 2015.

A jury found Jason civilly liable for Shirley’s death and awarded Bill Carter $10 million in damages.

Shortly after that trial, authorities charged Jason Carter with first degree murder in his mother’s death, citing new evidence that had been presented during the civil case.

Jason Carter was found not guilty in the criminal trial last March.

Jason has since filed his own lawsuit against law enforcement, Marion County, and his father. He’s also asking Judge Martha Mertz to recuse herself, citing that an attorney heard her say Jason is “guilty as sin” for Shirley’s death.

