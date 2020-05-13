‘HEROES Act’: House Democrats unveil $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The HEROES Act would be a historic relief bill, more than $3 trillion toward coronavirus relief.

House Democrats plan to vote this week on their biggest relief package.

“We must put more money into the pockets of the American people,” Representative Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said.

The HEROES Act, a $3 trillion bill, includes $275 billion for testing and healthcare worker hazard pay, and a trillion dollars for state and local governments.

Speaker Pelosi says Congress needs to think big and act now.

“There are those who say, lets just pause. The families who are struggling know that hunger doesn’t take a pause. Rent doesn’t take a pause,” Pelosi said.

The bill also renews direct payments to individuals and small businesses.

“It’s needed and the American people are saying spend what it takes,” Representative Eric Swalwell, D-California, said.

Eric Swalwell says it’s a big price tag but the cost of not passing the HEROES Act is even greater.

“The American people and the heroes on the front lines are worth investing in,” Swalwell said.

But some Senate Republicans call the package a Democratic wish-list that has no chance of passing the Senate.

“It’s got so much unrelated to the Coronavirus, it’s dead on arrival here,” Senator Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, said.

Senator Lindsay Graham says money from the last package should be exhausted before approving trillions more and he says the Democrats’ bill tries to do too much.

“I want to focus on people who’ve lost their jobs, entities that’ve lost revenue,” Graham said.

Congressman Doug Lamalfa’s a no on the bill.

He says Republicans weren’t involved in the negotiation at all.

“Spending three trillion dollars, that’s something you kind of need to hammer out in a bipartisan manner somewhat,” Representative Doug Lamalfa, R-California, said.

Despite senate opposition, the bill is likely to pass the House Friday.