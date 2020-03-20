History of Social Distancing, Why Iowans Should Take It More Seriously

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- The CDC has been urging everyone to practice social distancing, the practice of standing at least six feet away from others to avoid catching or spreading covid 19. However this isn’t a new concept.

In 1918, what is known as the Spanish flu triggered a global pandemic that killed up to 50 million people worldwide. This happened after World War when cities such as Philadelphia held huge gatherings to celebrate soldiers that led to thousands of Americans dying, even here in Iowa at camp Dodge.

Cities like St. Louis on the other hand learned from these mistakes and enforced social distancing which saved thousands of people’s lives.

Some Iowans are skeptical about the effectiveness of social distancing while others are more worried about keeping their business afloat.

However historians are urging people to take a look at the last global pandemic after WWI.

“More people died because they got influenza, then died during the war,” Public Health History Professor at Drake University, Amahia Mallea said.

“They didn't know about viruses they didn't know about viruses and how door knobs, and coughs handshakes could transmit that Spanish influenza virus,” Michael Vogt, Curator, Iowa Gold Star Military Museum

Now more than 90 years later, even with advanced medical science, we’re in a slightly similar situation.

“We don't have that same knowledge about COVID 19. This is new, and we don't know what is going to happen,” Mallea said.

Mallea said she hopes if the public knows more about the past, we’ll take social distancing seriously for our future.

“It is incumbent upon medical professionals, public health officials to be sharing this information and knowledge about how historically we see quarantining and social distancing being effective,” Mallea said.

