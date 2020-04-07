Home Sport Construction Seeing High Demand for Products During Pandemic

ANKENY, Iowa — With more public spaces officially closed due to Governor Kim Reynolds additional proclamation of closures and restrictions on Monday, parents need to continue looking for ways to keep their children entertained and active. One industry is busy trying to meet a new demand, home sport construction.

Chris Douglas, a residential project manager for Sport Construction Midwest said people are calling them left and right for things like basketball hoops.

“‘My kids are getting bored.’ ‘I need to have something for them to do.’ A lot of people, I’m sorry to say this, we’re saying, ‘I need to get them out of this house for a little bit. I need some me time,'” Douglas said.

Sport Construction Midwest is seeing a 30 percent increase in requests for basketball hoops. They said they have crews clocking in as early as 6 a.m. to try and get as many hoops installed in a day as possible, but still are still booked a few weeks out.

“Families are trying to find something to do for the kids in the privacy of their own home, in their driveway. So they can have something to do, get them outside, let them get some sun, let them get some exercise, where they can still be social distancing from other families,” Douglas said.

Other places like Backyard Adventures of Iowa, who install play sets, also tells Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore they are seeing an increase in business.

All in, it’s about $2,000 to get this high-end Goal Setter hoop installed.