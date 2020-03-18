Hope Ministries Makes Effort to Adjust to ‘New Normal’ in Shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The coronavirus crisis poses a new threat to those who have poor access to food, shelter, and basic hygiene, but groups like Hope Ministries are working harder to provide during this time.

Kathy Coady, a spokesperson for Hope Ministries, said their trying to operate as usual as possible, but are adjusting as needed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We are sticking to our primary strategies with the modifications we need to make so we continue to have about 200 men, women and children staying with us on daily basis," Coady said. "We've really stepped up, we always have, on cleaning and safety protocols in place."

When it comes to the shortage of staples like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, she said they are normally stocked up well, but might eventually need help.

"We’re doing okay, but certainly there are increased challenges for our facilities and staff to make sure we have what we need," she said. "But they’re doing their best to make sure we have those cleaning and sanitizing supplies we need."

Hope Cafe had to close its dine-in operations due to Governor Kim Reynolds' proclamation, but Coady said they are making an effort to provide sacked-meals daily to all their clients.

Additionally, she said they have had incredible support from their volunteers, but are trying to eliminate as many positions as possible in order to practice safe social distancing.

"We’ve made that at their discretion and whatever they are comfortable with and we have volunteers who are very committed really do act as an extension of our staff and continue to serve alongside us," she said. "We always have been blessed with great support in this community and we're certainly seeing that continue."





