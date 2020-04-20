Hospital Chaplains Spread Comfort During Uncertainty of COVID-19 Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nurses and doctors are working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s another essential workforce in hospitals providing patients with services that some need now more than ever, spiritual services.

Thousands of hospital chaplains across the United States are providing emotional and spiritual support to patients and their families during this pandemic and letting those know, they are not alone.

“Hospitalization is always an isolating experience. It pulls you out of your regular life and pulls you out of your community of support, and that is much more extreme right now. Some of our patients are able to have visitors under unique circumstances, if they are children, if they’re in labor, or at the end of life; they may be able to have one visitor. But the vast majority of our patients have no visitors, which makes being in the hospital, and all of the regular stresses and disruptions that come with that, much more acute,” Eric Johnson, UnityPoint Health Des Moines’ Director of Spiritual Services said.

Johnson said overall their services haven’t changed. They are still helping patients and families through a range of challenges including major life changes and grief. They are there to empathize and listen, but how they are doing that is different now. There is more tele-chaplaincy and services over the phone, especially for COVID-19 positive patients.

They are also trying to bring peace to those who have a lot of questions that just can’t be answered right now.

“The fear of the unknown is one of the most difficult moments or extended moments to navigate in the hospital, that has always been true. Now, that is true across our society. So we come in at a heightened level already of stress and anxiety because of this disease that is new and has lots of questions still. When patients are being tested, of course, they’re asking all those questions. They’re trying to distance themselves from the people they care about not knowing whether or not they’re safe, or whether or not they are a risk,” Johnson said. “The most important thing I think you can do for people is twofold. For everyone, inviting people to talk, inviting people to process, and lets us access the most profound coping skills that we have as people, which is to reconsider who we are in the face of the world in which we live. For people of faith, we can add a layer of support that comes in prayer or that comes in religious practices.”

The UnityPoint Health chaplains are also helping some fellow co-workers with some of their fears while working the front lines of this virus.

Chaplains also closely work with the Patient Family Support Program that makes sure patients and families have access to the technology needed to reach out to loved ones via video chat or phone. Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore is talking with that program Tuesday to dive even deeper into the difficult situation those at the hospital are facing.