Hotels’ Financial Struggles Directly Impacting Des Moines Arts and Culture Organizations

DES MOINES, Iowa– Just over half of hotel and motel tax revenue goes to Bravo Greater Des Moines and Catch Des Moines, which invest in tourism, as well as art, culture, and heritage organizations around the region. As a result, the financial hardship the travel industry faces is directly impacting these local businesses.

According to the CEO of Catch Des Moines, Greg Edwards, June is the highest occupancy month of the entire year in Des Moines. However, with so many events being canceled or postponed, this year will be starkly different.

“Our projections right now show that we’re going to have about a 20 to 30% occupancy rate in hotels. Normally for those months, you’d probably be looking at a 60 to 70% occupancy rate, so a major impact,” Edwards said.

Bravo and Catch Des Moines have recently collected revenue from the last three months of 2019. Executive Director at Bravo, Sally Dix, said due to them receiving tax revenues a quarter late, Bravo was able to honor their 2020 grant commitments to more than 70 organizations that estimated to almost $4.5 million.

However, come mid-summer Edwards said local art and culture organizations will further experience turmoil caused by the pandemic. Catch Des Moines has already cut back on programs, salaries, and marketing plans to adjust for what is to come.

“There are so many variables going in and we’re on that timeline now where it may not even be relative to the strength of the organization. But if this keeps going and the organizations can’t earn additional revenue or donations don’t start coming back in, that’s where we’re going to start to see some real challenges,” Dix said.