WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines metro Hy-Vee stores are ending the 24/7 set-up starting next week.

While the new hours will differ from store-to-store, most locations will be closed for some period between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Hy-Vee says few customers shop overnight and this will allow stores to have more employees on the clock during peak shopping hours.

No jobs are expected to be lost with the schedule change.