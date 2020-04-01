Hy-Vee KidsFit Launches Free At-Home Workouts During COVID-19 Outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa –With school out and families at home, parents are looking for ways to keep kids active during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hy-Vee KidsFit launched free online workouts to do at home this week. A new one is posted each day at 9 a.m. Each one has a theme. Wednesday's focused on upper body movements.

Personal Trainer Daira Driftmier and her son demonstrated moves, including a mountain climber. The goal of Hy-Vee KidsFit is to help kids have a positive experience moving their bodies.

Driftmier said, “It’s really important to have that positive experience when we’re young moving our bodies because, I think, all of us adults listening right now, if we don’t have that positive experience early, we probably aren’t going to do it when we’re older.”

The workouts are 15 to 20 minutes long. You can find the workouts at Hy-VeeKidsFit.com.