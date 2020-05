WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health provided Hy-Vee with 75,000 cloth masks to distribute to customers at its stores on Tuesday.

Every Hy-Vee grocery store and drugstore in Iowa will have approximately 500 cloth masks to give to customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hy-Vee will distribute the masks starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hy-Vee says the masks are intended for those who haven’t been able to obtain one yet.