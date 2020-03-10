Hy-Vee to Lay Off 368 Employees in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa — Hy-Vee will lay off 368 employees at its fulfillment center in Urbandale, according to the Iowa Workforce Development.

The facility located at 3303 86th Street is set to close on May 6.

The closing of the fulfillment center continues a trend of changes made by Hy-Vee in recent weeks.

Hy-Vee announced its Des Moines metro stores would be ending 24/7 hours. Most locations will now close for some period between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Hy-Vee says few customers shop overnight and this will allow stores to have more employees on the clock during peak shopping hours.

“Because of this, Store Directors will be making staffing changes over the upcoming weeks – which could include promotions, reallocations or reductions – to reflect the needs of their individual store,” said Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee also recently bought four QuikTrip locations in the Des Moines metro that will re-open under the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express brand on March 20.

The four locations will be:

11925 University Avenue, Clive, Iowa

9915 Douglas Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa

5169 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, Iowa

7220 Hickman Road, Windsor Heights, Iowa

Hy-Vee said the changes are an effort continually evolve with the industry.