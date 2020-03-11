Hy-Vee Transitioning Market Grille Restaurants to Wahlburgers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More layoffs are possible as Hy-Vee plans to switch five of its metro Market Grille restaurants to Wahlburgers this summer.

The changes are coming to the Prairie Trail location in Ankeny, the downtown Hy-Vee on Fourth and Court, the Mills Civic location in West Des Moines, and stores in Urbandale and Waukee.

The Market Grille restaurants will stay open during the transition but serve a limited menu.

A spokesperson for Hy-Vee tells Channel 13, “Some employees will transition to other positions within the store, some will join the Wahlburgers team, and some will need to find other positions within the community.”

Hy-Vee says this is part of the “overall store changes” they announced last month. They include reducing store hours in the metro.

Hy-Vee also recently announced it is laying off 368 employees at its fulfillment center in Urbandale.