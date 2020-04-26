Indianola Food Pantry is Packed with Protein After 300-Pound Beef Donation

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Helping Hands Food Pantry in Indianola got a 300-pound donation of beef on Saturday.

“300 pounds of local prime beef, all cuts you get from half a steer,” Indianola Noon Lions Club Member Tom Charlton said.

Members of the Indianola Noon Lions Club packed the freezer of Helping Hands Food Pantry with plenty of protein.

“Everything from ground meat and stew meat to ribeyes and T-bones and roasts of all kinds including prime rib roast,” Charlton said.

The food pantry serves all of Warren County and Executive Director Sue Wilson said the need continues to increase.

“In March of 2019 we served 68 families, and in March of 2020 we served 220,” Wilson said.

They have even seen families that have never accessed a food pantry before.

“We really are hitting different classes that really are reaching out. One of our big goals here is to break down that social barrier of what a food pantry is and who needs a food pantry and that’s another thing, too. Having this meat, we’re not just canned goods,” Wilson said.

But this freezer wasn’t the Lion Club’s original intention for the beef

“This was in preparation for a meat raffle that we planned to hold as a fundraiser. But of course, with the virus going around, the raffle has been postponed,” Charlton said. “We didn’t want to have that meat sitting in the freezer that long, so we decided we would donate it here in our town.”

It’s a town that has a long history with the Indianola Noon Lions Club.

“90 years here in this community and this community has given a lot to us and we’ve given back to the community because we want to support Indianola,” Indianola Noon Lions Club Member Rick Wilson said.

“It’s really, really humbling that this is all full and it’s all by just a donation of people in our community that thought to think of us and all the people we serve,” Wilson said.

The Indianola Noon Lions Club will still have their meat raffle. It has just been pushed back to Nov. 21.