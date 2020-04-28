Indianola Gym Announces Reopening Following Governor Reynolds’ New Guidelines

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Some Iowa businesses were given the green light in 77 counties to reopen their doors under new guidelines on Friday.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced Monday that fitness centers and retail centers will be able to re-open at 50 percent capacity.

Indianola CrossFit 65/69 Owner Cassandra Nelson said her gym will open its doors Monday and will only allow six people per class.

“We’re also going to be adjusting our class times so that we don’t have an overlap. That way we can sanitize the equipment and then also allow members to leave and also come without running into each other,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the gym will continue to hold six to seven classes each day and will sanitize all the equipment in-between.

“We’re excited but cautiously optimistic about it. We definitely want to be able to do it safely, and I think we’ve put in some kind of measures that we can open safely,” Nelson said.

During the shutdown, members of Nelson’s gym were able to rent out equipment and follow online workout videos.

President and CEO of Ames Convention & Visitors Bureau Kevin Burke said businesses are excited to welcome back customers in Ames.

“I spoke with one of the restaurateurs and their biggest challenge right now is staffing to be able to open up this weekend. They don’t want to open up and all of a sudden things go south and then they have to close,” Burke said.

Burke said restaurants are looking at ways to reopen its doors and have people feel comfortable and safe if they choose to dine in.

“This is obviously a business decision whether they are going to open, but it’s also an individual decision as to whether they want to go out and be in public again,” Burke said.

Reynolds is asking that all businesses and churches continue to practice social distancing after her restrictions are lifted.