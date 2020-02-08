Inmate Charged for Man's Death at Marshalltown Work Release Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a resident of a Marshalltown work release facility after police say he delivered a fatal dose of heroin to another inmate there.

The Division of Criminal Investigation charged 36-year-old Adam Younis with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in connection to the death of 31-year-old Derek Jones.

Staff at the Marshalltown Residential Facility found Jones dead in his room the morning of Feb. 4. Authorities say Younis gave Jones the heroin the day prior and was the last person to see him alive.

Younis had been enrolled in a work release program with the Department of Corrections. He is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail.

The investigation into Jones' death is ongoing. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.