Insiders 3/22/20: Cindy Axne on What’s Most Important to Get Iowans Through the Pandemic; Iowa Mayor Temporarily Halts Evictions

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne talked about the most important thing that needs to be done to get Iowans through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Axne also discussed what it’s been like behind the scenes in Washington, D.C. during this time.

Steve Sodders is a former state senator and Marshall County sheriff's deputy. He recently had to declare a city-wide emergency for State Center, where he is now the mayor. He temporarily stopped all evictions during the COVID-19 crisis. Sodders explained what gave him the authority to do this.

The COVID-19 virus blindsided small businesses that often don't have the resources to withstand a sustained financial hit. The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce partnered with Shop Where I Live to launch this website: https://centraliowa.shopwhereilive.com. You can find products and services from a variety of local providers all in one place.

In the Insiders Quick Six, Dave Price takes a look at positive outcomes that could result from the COVID-19 pandemic.

