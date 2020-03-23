Breaking News
Closings
Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

Insiders 3/22/20: Cindy Axne on What’s Most Important to Get Iowans Through the Pandemic; Iowa Mayor Temporarily Halts Evictions

News
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne talked about the most important thing that needs to be done to get Iowans through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Axne also discussed what it’s been like behind the scenes in Washington, D.C. during this time.

Data pix.

Steve Sodders is a former state senator and Marshall County sheriff's deputy. He recently had to declare a city-wide emergency for State Center, where he is now the mayor. He temporarily stopped all evictions during the COVID-19 crisis. Sodders explained what gave him the authority to do this.

Data pix.

The COVID-19 virus blindsided small businesses that often don't have the resources to withstand a sustained financial hit. The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce partnered with Shop Where I Live to launch this website: https://centraliowa.shopwhereilive.com. You can find products and services from a variety of local providers all in one place.

Data pix.

In the Insiders Quick Six, Dave Price takes a look at positive outcomes that could result from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data pix.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News