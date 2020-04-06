Insiders 4/5/20: Younger Americans Most at Risk From Economic Impact of COVID-19; Some Iowa Industries Still Hiring During the Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new poll from Grinnell College shows younger Americans are most at risk from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is the highest it’s ever been in the Grinnell College National Poll. However, when going head to head against presidential candidate Joe Biden, Trump loses.

More than 12,000 Iowans who work in the hotel and restaurant industries filed for unemployment within the last week. However, some other industries are hoping to get their attention. Here's a look at some of the industries that are hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave Price looked at some of the numbers that stick out from the Grinnell College National Poll.

