Investigators Working to Identify Body Found in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are looking into whether a body found in Pleasant Hill Thursday is linked to any of its open missing person cases.

A spokesperson for the city of Pleasant Hill said the body that was found near the Highway 5 bypass and Vandalia Road is that of a white male.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said investigators are comparing descriptions of the body that was found with its open missing persons’ cases. Positive identification of the body must be done by the Medical Examiner, said Parizek.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department is assisting DMPD on the case.