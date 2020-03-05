Iowa Board of Regents Cancels All International Travel Due to Coronavirus Fears

URBANDALE, Iowa – Fear about the spread of the Coronavirus has the Iowa Board of Regents taking action to keep staff and students safe.

Thursday, the board announced it is canceling all university-sponsored international travel for all faculty, staff, and students for 30 days – effective immediately. That includes spring break.

The board issued the following statement:

We recognize this decision may be disappointing to many in our community. These types of trips provide remarkable opportunities for learning and growth. This decision has not been an easy one; however, we are prioritizing the health and safety of all individuals.

Revaluations of the situation will be done, and the board will release any changes to the recommendations as they occur.

Students, faculty, and staff that are already out of the county will be recalled if they are in a country the CDC designates at Level 3 for the spread of the sickness.