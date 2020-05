URBANDALE, Iowa — The Iowa Board of Regents will not vote on maintaining current tuition and fees at Iowa’s three universities until June 4th.

The board met virtually Monday to bring the issue up for discussion. It is recommending that students not be forced to pay extra due to financial losses stemming from the pandemic.

The three universities have estimated millions of dollars in losses for reimbursing students for study-abroad programs and room and board because of COVID-19.