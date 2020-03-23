Iowa Broadcasting Legend Dean Borg Passes Away at Age 81

IOWA — Iowa PBS and Iowa Public Radio have announced the death of longtime political correspondent and former host of Iowa Press, Dean Borg.

The 81-year-old died Sunday from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Borg’s journalism career spanned over five decades. He received his degree from Iowa State University and began his career at WOI Radio.

Over the years his work was carried nationally to other broadcast networks such as PBS, NPR, and more.

A statement from Iowa PBS says, in part, “Borg was widely known as a diligent journalist and consummate professional. He will be fondly remembered for his commitment to public policy, politics and public media in the state of Iowa and beyond.”

Executive Director of Iowa Public Radio, Myrna Johnson, stated “Iowa Public Radio has lost a treasured and respected colleague, and Iowans have lost one of the best reporters the state has ever seen. In his 50-plus year career, he covered everything from presidents to flooding events and gave us context and reporting that helped us understand our world – always with a steady hand and complete integrity. We are devastated, but so glad to have had him as a part of the Iowa Public radio family.”

A small family funeral is being held in light of the coronavirus concerns. A public memorial service may be scheduled later in the year.