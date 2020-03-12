Iowa Colleges Move All Classes Online as Coronavirus Cases Increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA – Schools across Iowa are moving their classes online due to the coronavirus.

Iowa State University announced Wednesday it will have all classes online from March 23rd through April 3rd and reassess the situation for the week of March 30th.

Iowa State Journalism Professor Michael Bugeja said he spent hours Tuesday night and Wednesday morning preparing for this and did a trial run Wednesday afternoon with his students.

“The pros are yes they can see me, yes I can call on them, yes I can direct them to videos. The cons are they are going to be looking at this on their cell phones or on their laptops and you know what comes on that cell phone or laptop all sorts of notifications,” Bugeja said.

Campus will remain open while classes are conducted online. The university is advising people to stay home for the two-week period.

Iowa State Freshman Cole Stephenson said as a music major, online classes can be difficult.

“For some classes, specifically lessons, it’s not too hard. You can facetime you can skype and video app but for large ensembles and certain classes they are a bit more difficult,” Stephenson said.

Des Moines Area Community College also announced Wednesday it will hold all in-person classes online beginning March 30th.

DMACC Vice President of Academic Affairs MD Isley said, “We’ve been in phases in which we have had to plan, but now not only have we had to plan we are now taking certain action in response to the current crisis that is before us, so this is uncharted waters for us.”

DMACC will be on spring break from March 16th through the 20th. The week of March 23rd in-person classes will not meet to allow teachers to prepare lessons online.

Isley said the community college is unsure how long the online classes will last.

“We feel that we are well positioned to respond to the coronavirus’ challenges by capitalizing on the technology that we have in place,” Isley said.

Other schools who have moved classes online include University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, Grinnell College and Drake University .

As of Wednesday 14 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.