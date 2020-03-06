Iowa Couple Stuck On Grand Princess Cruise Waiting Coronavirus Testing Results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA – Winterset couple is among the thousands aboard the Grand Princess Cruise waiting to learn when they can return home.

Sheryl and Ray Sirdoreus said their trip was cut short when the cruise line decided to test people on board for the coronavirus.

“Today we were supposed to be in Ensenada, Mexico but because of the notification from the CDC they canceled that. So, we are now headed to San Francisco but they will not let us port,” Sirdoreus said.

In a statement from Princess Cruises it said they are following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Public health officials have advised that no guests will be permitted to disembark until all results have been received. Out of an abundance of caution, all guests who have been identified for testing have been asked to remain in their staterooms. We will continue to proceed under the guidance of the U.S. CDC and local authorities,” Princess Cruises.

Sirdoreus said until Thursday people were allowed to roam around the ship take advantage of its amenities.

“They’re doing everything they can to keep people happy, and for the most part everybody seems to be in good spirit,” Sirdoreus said.

Under 100 people are being tested for COVID-19 on board. Results from passengers on the cruise should be ready Friday morning.

For now, the Sirdoreus’ are keeping themselves busy with card games and movies while inside their room.

“We are enjoying it the best you can and try not to dwell on what the little things that are trying to I don’t know deter it a little bit,” Sirdoreus said.

Sheryl and Ray are not being tested for the virus.

Princess Cruises confirms cancelling an upcoming trip to Hawaii on March 7th. All guests will receive a full refund.