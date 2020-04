Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- A doctor on the front lines fighting the coronavirus in the metro got a hero’s welcome home on Saturday.

Dr. Brooke Johnson had just wrapped up her shift at Methodist West Hospital. Her husband, Brandon, and her kids set up a special party at her Clive neighborhood. Dozens of people, along with police and firefighters, showed up to show their support.

Dr. Johnson was totally surprised by the celebration and was visibly moved by the community's support.