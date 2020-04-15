Iowa DOT Allowing Parents to Proctor Driver’s Knowledge Test at Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s not just working from home, and going to school from home, now teenagers wanting to get their driver’s permit can take the test from home.

For the first time the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is allowing those over 14-years-old to take the electronic, knowledge-based drivers test at home with parents as the proctors.

This is a part of the DOT’s “Skip the Trip” program that started last year which allowed students to take the written online test at approved educational sites, places like their school. Due to COVID-19 the Iowa DOT has now expanded it to students’ homes.

Parents or guardians just have to have a valid Iowa driver’s license and fill out an application to administer the test to their children.

“It’s actually a good step to get out of the way, to pass that test. There’s a lot of anxiety, I think sometimes, around that permit test,” Darcy Doty, the Director of Driver and Identification Services for the Iowa DOT said. “What it does right now is it allows those students who are turning 14 to have one small win during this COVID-19 period and eliminate that potentially stressful situation. Then they know they can just make an appointment, come in, and be issued [a permit] at a later time when it’s safer to do so.”

Once passed, the child can’t start driving right away. They have to go to an Iowa DOT service center to officially get their permit. That will have to wait until at least May when DOT centers fully open back up from this pandemic. Following receiving their permit, students then can enroll in a driver’s education course.

Though it’s parents in charge of their own child’s exam, the Iowa DOT believes they will remain impartial because no one wants safety on the roads more than mom or dad.

“We know that parents want to ensure safety behind the wheel for their son, daughter, or other children on the road,” Doty said. “We really need parents to understand the seriousness of participating in Skip the Trip, and they really are contributing to the safety of their son or daughter, and other people out on the road. So it’s really about maintaining that integrity of that test and also highway safety.”

The Iowa DOT announced this at-home exam on Monday and already has over 1,000 applications. For more information on the Skip the Trip program and how to apply to administer an exam click here.