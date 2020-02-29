Iowa Girl Out to Prove She is Best Braille Reader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Students from across the state will put their speed and accuracy to the test in Des Moines on Saturday.

About a dozen kids, ages seven to 17, are competing in the Braille Challenge hosted by the Iowa Department for the Blind.

Kayla Bartholomew is one of them. The sixth grader at West Central Valley Middle School in Redfield is overcoming challenges every day. She does the same school work as her classmates. Yet instead of reading with her eyes, she uses her hands to read Braille.

“You do dot combinations to make a letter and those combinations and letters to make words,” explained the 12-year-old.

A is 1, B is 2, C is 3 and so on.

While Kayla makes reading and writing Braille look easy, it’s not as simple as the ABCs. Just ask her mom.

“I tried to learn Braille when Kayla was starting out, but she learned so quickly that it was hard to keep up,” said Natasha Stucker.

“It's really not hard,” added Kayla.

Watching her walk from class to class, you'd think nothing is hard for her. She sees where she's going by memorizing the layout at school and at home. This time, her cane acts as her eyes.

“My memory is good,” said Kayla.

“I think if you have any kind of disability, people are going to say 'well, you can't do this. You can't do that.' It shouldn't be there. If you want to do something, you should be able to do it,” said Stucker.

Kayla has her sights set on the Braille Challenge. She and the other students will compete in events like proofreading, reading comprehension and speed and accuracy.

As a second and fourth grader, she bested the competition in Iowa and traveled to Los Angeles to compete in the National Braille Challenge. The central Iowa middle schooler is hoping to be one of the 50 students across the country with the highest scores so she can travel to California in June for the finals.

“She is crazy amazing,” said Stucker.

“I was just born that way. I'm good,” said Kayla.

Born without sight, Kayla has a clear vision for her future.

“Her aspirations are really set high. She wants to be a doctor when she grows up. If that's what she wants to do, I believe she can do it,” said Stucker.