Iowa Governor Working to Provide Free Child Care for Essential Workers

IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds says she is working on a plan to expand child care for medical professionals and for the thousands of other essential employees who still need to go to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds says her office has received multiple calls to close down child care facilities to prevent the spread of the virus, but she wants Iowans to know that closing those facilities is not an option.

“The reality is if child care closes, parents of young children who are employed in essential services won’t be able to work. And now more than ever, we need those essential services running,” said Reynolds.

The governor says the state is partnering with schools, organizations and churches to expand child care and offer it for free for those essential workers. She is hoping school districts will step up to offer space to help develop those programs. They also want to make sure existing child care centers are taking steps to prevent the spread.

“Protocols include parents dropping off children at the door where the staff can check each child’s temperature before check in. Children and staff with a fever of 100.4 or above must go home without exceptions,” said Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The Iowa Department of Human Services is also recommending day cares keep kids away from plush toys and toys brought from home.

The department has a map on its website that allows parents to easily find child care centers with openings. Visit here: https://dhs.iowa.gov/childcare