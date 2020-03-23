Iowa Grocers Assure ‘there is enough food’ for the COVID-19 Pandemic

IOWA — The Iowa Grocery Industry Association says grocers are working to keep up with the unprecedented demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but say there is plenty of food to go around.

Empty shelves are a familiar sight for people in Iowa and across the country, but the association says that is because stores can’t stock fast enough to keep up. That is why some of the largest grocery chains in the state, including Hy-Vee, Fareway and Aldi, are shortening hours and allowing more time for stocking and sanitizing.

“We are asking people to please remain calm and buy only what you need for the week. This will allow us to get products back on store shelves and for everyone to get what they need,” said Iowa Grocery Industry Association President Michelle Hurd.

Hurd says most items will be restocked within a day or two.

Hurd also said the food industry has been working with government at the federal, state and local levels to ensure uninterrupted service to consumers. Employees at grocery stores and food manufacturers have been identified as essential emergency workers.