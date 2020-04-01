Iowa Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of 2 Minnesotans

AUDUBON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Audubon County Tuesday afternoon.

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office says a witness in the area of 240th and Robin Avenue heard a loud sound and saw a helicopter crash, then called 911.

Fire and rescue crews from Audubon and Exira responded to the scene. When they arrived they found the helicopter and the area around it were on fire, due to a power line that had been taken down in the crash.

Officials say the two people who died in the crash were from Minnesota but have not released their names in order to assure family is notified first.

The FAA, Iowa State Patrol, and the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.