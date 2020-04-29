Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Going Virtual in 2020

Des Moines, Iowa — As the saying goes, “the show must go on”.

COVID-19 may have canceled the spring theater season in Iowa, but that doesn’t mean the year’s biggest show has to go away. Des Moines Performing Arts announced on Wednesday that it is taking its Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Show virtual in 2020.

Most districts across the state canceled all of their spring productions before they could be staged. Now DMPA is taking video submissions from students across the state to highlight the work they did or were planning to do.

“It was important for us to make sure we were celebrating not only the schools that got to perform their productions, but to find ways to uplift and give a voice to those who didn’t get to share their work with their schools and communities,” says Karoline Myers, DMPA Education Manager.