Iowa High School Spring Activities & Sports Suspended Due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – Spring sports, music, and speech activities for Iowa high schoolers are being prohibited until classes resume, per the governor’s recommendation that K-12 schools close for four weeks as a way to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A statement was issued Monday on behalf of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association.

It says, in part, “This recommended closure date currently extends through Friday, April 10 and would mean a school return of April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the Governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and activity partners at the IGHSAU, IHSAA, IHSMA, and IHSSA.”

The current guidelines mean the practice start dates for golf, soccer, tennis, and track and field for boys and girls will need to be pushed back.

The IHSMA has canceled the Class 4A and 1A solo/small ensemble festival set for April 18, and the state large group festival set for May 8-9.

The All-State Speech Festival scheduled for March 30 has also been canceled.