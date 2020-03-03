Iowa High School Students Competing in Culinary Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday, the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation is hosting the Prostart Invitational, a culinary and management competition for high school students.

Students will be preparing three-course meals in under 60 minutes and pitching restaurant concepts to established professionals in the industry.

Des Moines Central Campus Chef Instructor, Monica Wilson Cross, said this program helps prepare these students for the real world.

“It’s such a hands-on experience. They get real-world training. We’re using equipment in the classroom every single day that you can find in the restaurant industry. We use recipes that they find, they get catering experience here,” Cross said.

The competitions will be underway from 8 am - 2 pm at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines. This event is free and open to the public.

