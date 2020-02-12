Iowa Lawmakers Introduce Proposal to Legalize Drug-Assisted Suicide for Terminally Ill Adults

Members of the joint session of the Iowa Legislature stand during Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two Iowa lawmakers have introduced a proposal to legalize drug-assisted suicide in certain cases.

The End-of-Life Options Act would allow terminally ill adults with six months or less to live the option to request medication that would let them pass away peacefully. It is modeled after Oregon’s Death With Dignity Act that has been in place for two decades.

Supporters at the statehouse on Tuesday encouraged lawmaker to take up the bill for debate. They say it is a personal choice and things like "do not resuscitate" orders are already in place.

Sue Roelle, who supports the End-of-Life Options Act, says she has seen family members suffer in death and wants the right to choose what's best for her if she is ever in that situation.

“Rather than a moral thing, I think a person has the responsibility to handle their own business and you have an obligation to make the right choice for you and your family,” said Roelle.

State Rep. Mary Mascher is looking for more sponsors for the bill, especially Republicans, to keep the bill moving forward.