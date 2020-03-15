Iowa Legislature to Suspend Session for 30 Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa legislative session will be suspended for at least 30 days due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision comes after Governor Kim Reynolds announced Iowa's first community spread case of COVID-19 in Dallas County.

The House and Senate will still meet on Monday to discuss resolutions to ensure the government can continue to deliver essential services to Iowans.

The CDC recommends people stop holding mass gatherings to help slow the spread of the virus.

Health officials recommend that people 60 years and older with underlying conditions stay home and avoid situations that could lead to exposure of the virus.