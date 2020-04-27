Iowa Madness: Dan Gable Wins Olympic Gold; Bob Feller Strikes Out 15 in MLB Debut

Former Cyclone wrestler and Hawkeye coach Dan Gable won a gold medal at the 1972 Olympics without giving up a single point. Gable was a wrestling machine and is considered by many as the greatest wrestler of all time.

Bob Feller made his MLB debut in 1936. As a 17-year-old, he went from Van Meter High School to the Cleveland Indians where he struck out 15 batters in his first big league appearance.

The winner of this matchup will advance to a spot in the Final Four against Shawn Johnson’s Olympic gold medal performance.

Nile Kinnick’s Heisman win will take on Kurt Warner’s Super Bowl victory in the first Final Four matchup on Tuesday.