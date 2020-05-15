Iowa Man Arrested After Admitting to Sexually Abusing Child, Offering Access to Social Media & Food in Exchange for Sexual Favors

IOWA FALLS, Iowa – A Hardin County man is behind bars on more than a dozen charges after police say he sexually assaulted a young girl for years.

Fifty-eight year-old Robert Eakin is charged with five counts of sexual abuse, five counts of enticing a minor, three counts of lascivious acts with a child and one count of human trafficking.

Court records show the charges stem from alleged incidents that started in January 2016, when the female victim was under the age of 13 and continued until January of this year. On one occasion, police say Eakin offered the victim access to social media, food, and ice cream in exchange for sexual favors.

The criminal complaints say Eakin admitted to abusing the girl. A no-contact order between Eakin and the victim is now in place.

Eakin is being held in the Hardin County jail on a $40,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21st.