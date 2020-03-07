Iowa Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide Back in Jail for Missed Breathalyzer Tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An Iowa man charged with vehicular homicide was sent back to jail after failing to take required remote breathalyzer tests.

Samuel Canfield, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The charges stem from a crash in July of 2019 that killed Des Moines resident Timothy Gruis.

Police said Canfield was driving his pickup truck on SW 11th Street in Des Moines when he stopped at a stop sign on Amos Avenue but failed to yield to a motorcycle driven by Gruis. Gruis slammed into the side of Canfield's truck and later died at a hospital.

Police said Canfield took off from the scene after the crash and drove to his home. Canfield told police he was afraid he was going to be assaulted by witnesses there. He went back to the scene when police arrived.

Canfield was granted a pretrial release on Feb. 11 and was ordered to do remote breath alcohol testing four times a day. Court documents say Canfield missed five of the tests between Feb. 14 to March 2. Canfield's missed tests occurred in the morning, according to the court documents. His attorneys argue he only missed those tests because his overnight work schedule caused him to oversleep.

Canfield is in Polk County Jail on $25,000 bond. His next court appearance is a hearing set for March 11.