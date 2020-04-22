Iowa Man Gets Stolen Truck Back After Extensive Police Chase

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man has his stolen truck back after an extensive police chase, but it’s not in the condition he left it.

Mark Paup says his truck was stolen from his workplace in Grimes Sunday afternoon. The last time he saw his truck, it didn’t have a scratch on it. But today it’s a different story.

The stolen truck was spotted by Des Moines police in the Merle Hay neighborhood Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over the truck near Bel Aire Road and Lower Beaver Road, but the driver took off heading north. That set off a long chase that ended with a crash in rural Polk County.

“Traffic was thin. Not a lot of traffic today. The motor public was actually doing a good job of getting out of the way and yielding to us. The top speed on Beaver was about 86 miles per hour north of Camp Dodge, so he was speeding but he wasn’t driving in a reckless manner. He was crossing the solid yellow line from time to time,” said Marc Griggs with the Iowa State Patrol.

The suspect eventually ditched the vehicle near the Woodward-Granger Middle School and took off on foot. Police arrested the suspect, who was identified as 50-year-old Gregory Hughes of De Soto, and charged him with first-degree theft, felony eluding and driving while barred. Police say Hughes already had an outstanding warrant for stealing another vehicle. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Paup says he’s owned the truck for six years. He had posted on Facebook about the theft over the weekend, and Tuesday morning he was alerted on Facebook by following scanner traffic that his truck was involved in the chase.

Paup says the truck didn’t have a scratch on it before being stolen, but officers needed to use a pit maneuver to stop the suspect. Paup hasn’t decided if he will need to replace it.