Iowa Nursing Home Has 21 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Cedar Rapids nursing home has 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Governor Kim Reynolds announced Monday. The governor didn't provide details about the conditions of the residents infected at Heritage Specialty Care.

"State and local public health officials are working closely with the facility regarding the care of those who are sick and assisting with the monitoring of the other residents and staff," Reynolds said.

Last week, the same nursing home had four confirmed cases of residents with the virus, along with two cases involving staff members.

Care Initiatives, the West Des Moines-based non-profit that runs the center, could not immediately provide a response to the new cases at the facility.

The Centers for Disease Control reports more than 400 long-term care facilities nationwide have reported cases of COVID-19.

The new cases bring Linn County's total so far to 71 during the virus' outbreak. That is more than any other Iowa county. Governor Reynolds said 424 people have tested positive statewide. Six people have died. All are older than 60.