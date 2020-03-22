Iowa Ortho Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An employee at a metro orthopedic clinic tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa Ortho tells Channel 13 that the employee was not symptomatic while on site. Iowa Ortho did not say which location the employee worked. All other employees have been notified.

"We are proceeding with the utmost caution as the safety and well-being of our patients and staff is our top priority," Iowa Ortho said in a statement.

Iowa Ortho says new screening protocols have already been implemented such as requiring temperature checks for all patients and staff.

Iowa Ortho is now working with Iowa health officials to determine its next step.