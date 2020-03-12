Iowa Radio Host Vacationing in Spain Shares Experience Abroad During Coronavirus Pandemic

The new travel restrictions announced by President Donald Trump, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, have left several Iowans already out of the country in limbo.

That includes WHO Radio’s Jeff Angelo, who is currently vacationing in Spain. Angelo joined us on the phone during Today in Iowa Thursday morning to talk about his experience.

Angelo and his wife are in Toledo, which is outside of Madrid, and said things are pretty normal where they are.

“It’s my wife and I, we are happy and healthy. Everything is fine. We’re a little tired today because our phones rang about 3:00 in the morning here, Spain time because that was our family watching the president’s speech,” said Angelo.

The Angelos are continuing with their vacation as planned since the travel ban from Europe only applies to foreign nationals. They are flying back to the U.S. from Madrid on March 21st and are left wondering whether they’ll be in quarantine once they return.

“We all have the technology where if I have to broadcast from home for a couple weeks when I get back I can do that, my wife will work from home if she needs to do that. So really for folks like us, that are in Europe that are on vacation, that heard the president’s speech, we’re just wondering if the next step is a quarantine when we get home and we’ll deal with that when we do get home,” Angelo said.

Angelo offers some advice for other travelers in making sure to pack hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, and make sure to wash your hands frequently and wipe down surfaces you’ll come in contact with.

He also said, “Right now if you want to go on vacation, everything is still open, people are still living their normal lives, it’s not like you’ll land in a ghost town where people aren’t interacting. And of course, people are very eager to see tourists at this point because this is going to have a very devastating effect on the economy for several months here in Europe.”