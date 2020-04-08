Iowa School Districts Start Informing Students How Learning Will Take Place in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – School districts across Iowa have until Friday to submit their applications for how they plan to teach students the remainder of April.

Gov. Kim Reynolds extended school closures through April 30 last week and told districts they had three options.

The first is a no continuous learning option that doesn’t provide students with learning content. Districts would have to make up missed school days.

The second option is voluntary educational enrichment that provides students with optional learning content at the beginning of each week. Students won’t be graded on this work, but schools will not have to make up school days.

The third option is required educational services, which makes learning mandatory for students and they will be graded on their work. Schools would not have to make up school days.

Urbandale Community Schools announced Tuesday it will go the voluntary route.

Urbandale Schools Director of Teaching & Learning Crista Carlile said, “We’re trying to avoid situations where it requires students to be in a specific place at a specific time or reaches to be in a specific place at a specific time because we know that these family obligations with some many people working from home with young children that gets really tricky and really challenging.”

Waukee Community Schools announced its K-9 grade students will be under voluntary enrichment, while its 10-12 grade students will have mandatory learning.

Waukee Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Buck said high school students are on a four by four block schedule, so there are no grades for those students right now.

“There’s a variety of ways to do attendance that it isn’t actually 'I’m going to be in a Zoom meeting with my class every day at this time,'” Buck said.

Buck said the district is offering its students Wi-Fi hotspots and hardware to complete online learning.

“If student’s don’t engage in this voluntary stuff, they won’t get the content for the course that still exists for the remainder of the year,” Buck said.

Ankeny Community Schools informed its parents Tuesday that the district will participate in the voluntary educational enrichment option.

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek said teachers across the state are working hard to provide their students the necessary material to succeed.

“The educators are putting in quite a bit of time developing materials that will be ones that can teach content that they are required to teach whether it be through the standards or some curriculum the district has purchased,” Beranek said.

Schools have until April 10 to submit their application to the state. The new learning options go into effect April 13 and last until the 30.